NASA Confirms That Goop Healing Stickers Are a Scam

Photo: Getty Images

Every bit of advice or product sold by Goop ultimately boils down to an attempt to stave off death. The vaginal jade eggs, the goats’ milk cleanse, even the bees stinging you all over your face — all of it. Recently, the site’s staff has been having a “major obsession” with Body Vibes stickers, which retail for $60 for a pack of ten and are claimed to “rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies.” They also look like something you kept on your Trapper Keeper in elementary school.

The best use of imagination is creativity🌈. The worst use of imagination is anxiety.🌀 -Deepok Chopra ... Luckily, we can help you with both with our #stressrelief & #mentalfocus Vibes ⚡️ A post shared by Body Vibes (@mybodyvibes) on May 9, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

More specifically, they write that, “Body Vibes stickers (made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut’s vitals during wear) come pre-programmed to an ideal frequency, allowing them to target imbalances.”

This was quickly debunked when Gizmodo contacted NASA and were told that they “do not have any conductive carbon material lining the spacesuits.”

Mark Shelhamer, who used to be the chief scientist at NASA’s human-research division, weighed in as well, saying, “Wow. What a load of BS this is.”

And ultimately, stickers or no stickers, death comes for us all.