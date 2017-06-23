12 Insanely Good Deals From Net-a-Porter’s Final Clearance Sale

If you are one of those people who hold out on sale shopping until the bargains are really good, you’re in for a treat. Net-a-Porter is on final clearance, meaning everything is marked down as much as 70 percent off their retail prices. You could spend under $100 and get yourself something cheap and cheerful, like a colorful, beach-ready tote. Or if you have a bit more cash to blow, you could invest in some stylish work clothes from the likes of Altuzarra, Off-White, Balenciaga, and more. Scroll ahead for our favorites and remember: Sizes are selling out fast, so don’t hesitate.
These raffia-effect totes from Truss are actually made from woven plastic and are a more durable alternative to straw bags.
Original Price: $170
The closest you’ll ever get to pulling off Rihanna’s look in her video for “Wild Thoughts.”
Original Price: $395
Mod, ‘60s-style metallic pumps like these are very on-trend right now, and are great for jazzing up any outfit.
Original Price: $485
Why wear a plain striped top when you can wear a lace-up-back striped top?
Original Price: $570
Self Portrait’s dresses are rarely on sale, and if you have a ton of weddings this summer, you’ll want to snag this one.
Original Price: $475
This Off-White skirt is a flashy runway piece, but you can tuck in a tee or blouse to make it work-appropriate.
Original Price: $590
It’s too hot for sweaters right now, but a smart shopper knows to buy next season’s clothes on deep discount now.
Original Price: $1,100
A stylish, nonwhite work blouse you can add to the rotation.
Original Price: $990
This is an office-friendly skirt you can wear with a blouse. If you want to mix it up, take a cue from the Balenciaga runway and try it with sneakers and a leather jacket.
Original Price: $695
The perfect cheery summer shirt from Rosie Assoulin that’s 70 percent off? We’ll take it.
Original Price: $1,395
By now we’re assuming you’ve seen this extremely popular striped Balenciaga bag in every other street-style photo, but it’s surprisingly on sale for $886 if you’re still dying for one.
Original Price: $1,265
Alaïa is almost never on sale, and this bucket style is a classic black bag you can use for years to come.
Original Price: $1,890
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.