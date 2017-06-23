The Latest on the Cut

58 seconds ago

12 Insanely Good Deals From Net-a-Porter’s Final Clearance Sale

Up to 70 percent off the retail price!

25 mins ago

I Stalked This Silk Blouse for Months

It’s by Magda Butrym.

1:53 p.m.

The New GOP Bill Would Be a Disaster for Families Like Mine

My son has an incurable disease with financial costs that aren’t going away.

1:22 p.m.

Here Are 16 Women Who Prove That the Electric Guitar Isn’t Dead

Male writers are sounding the death knell for the electric guitar. We’ve made them a handy playlist that proves them wrong.

1:12 p.m.

Trump Administration Refuses to Back U.N.’s Call for Safe Abortion

A U.S. representative said he couldn’t back the resolution — which condemned violence against women — because it supported safe abortion.

1:08 p.m.

Go to Disney World Now, Before You Have Kids

It’s perfect, unexpected Zen.

1:07 p.m.

Will You Watch Bachelor in Paradise This Season?

A panel of Vulture and Cut watchers discuss.

12:56 p.m.

11 Kinds of Arguments Insisting That Coconut Oil Isn’t Terrible for You

Clearly, there’s a conspiracy afoot.

12:30 p.m.

Polaroids, Models, and ’90s Nostalgia at the Calvin Klein Obsession Party

An exclusive portfolio by photographer Margaret Zhang.

12:14 p.m.

This Week Is a Reminder: It’s the Long Game That Counts

Change is slow. That’s why we have to keep working.

11:53 a.m.

The Trailer for Jessica Williams’s Netflix Movie Is Here, and It Looks Amazing

It premieres on the streaming service on July 28.

11:52 a.m.

Cosby Juror: Constand Wasn’t Sexually Assaulted Because She Was Wearing Crop Top

“Let’s face it: She went up to his house with a bare midriff and incense and bath salts. What the heck?”

11:52 a.m.

Here Is Céline Dion Doing Yoga for Photographers Outside Her Hotel in Paris

The most graceful tree pose in history.

11:45 a.m.

9 Spray-On Sunscreens That Make Avoiding Sun Damage Easy

No extra set of hands required.

11:17 a.m.

Ivanka Trump’s Paid-Leave Plan Is Going Nowhere Fast

She met with a handful of Republican senators this week, but they couldn’t agree on a plan.

11:06 a.m.

Go Buy a Treadmill Desk Right Now

It keeps you from feeling like you’re dying all the time.

10:52 a.m.

Olivia Munn Dreams of Flying Like Super Mario

The actress explains her bedtime routine.

10:50 a.m.

Dad Almost Drops Baby Trying to Catch Foul Ball, and the Mom Isn’t Having It

He jumped up to catch the ball with his baby in his arms.

10:25 a.m.

Sean Spicer Emerges to Serve Booze at the White House Picnic

A quick break from the off-camera briefings.

10:06 a.m.

25 Famous Women on the Pleasures of Traveling

Chrissy Teigen, Martha Stewart, Joan Didion, and more share their fondest memories.