3 mins ago

Leonardo DiCaprio Parties Just Like You (On His Phone, Ignoring Everyone)

Who among us?

7 mins ago

These World Leaders Are The New Gay Icons

In the absence of American leadership, others have assumed the spotlight.

15 mins ago

This Week in Drama: Drake vs. Josh, Spicer Fat-Shamed, and a CIA Snack Scandal

We recap the pettiest squabbles, juiciest feuds, and other niche drama you didn’t know you were living for every week.

23 mins ago

This Song Will Make You Believe Your Summer Fling Has Staying Power

Or at least give you faith that love actually exists.

3:00 p.m.

The Destination I Cannot Stop Thinking (or Talking) About

Welcome to Froggyland.

3:00 p.m.

Made You a Playlist: DJ Haram’s Got Your Road Trip Soundtrack Covered

Songs for packing it up and taking it on the road.

2:57 p.m.

When It’s Too Hot to Wear a Moto, Carry This Bag

Marc Jacobs’s newest style was inspired by the cool jacket.

2:53 p.m.

Kate Moss and Sofia Coppola Partied This Week

Plus: Huma Abedin, Kirsten Dunst, and Diane von Furstenberg.

2:24 p.m.

12 Insanely Good Deals From Net-a-Porter’s Final Clearance Sale

Up to 70 percent off the retail price!

2:00 p.m.

I Stalked This Silk Blouse for Months

It’s by Magda Butrym.

1:53 p.m.

The New GOP Bill Would Be a Disaster for Families Like Mine

My son has an incurable disease with financial costs that aren’t going away.

1:22 p.m.

Here Are 16 Women Who Prove That the Electric Guitar Isn’t Dead

Male writers are sounding the death knell for the electric guitar. We’ve made them a handy playlist that proves them wrong.

1:12 p.m.

Trump Administration Refuses to Back U.N.’s Call for Safe Abortion

A U.S. representative said he couldn’t back the resolution — which condemned violence against women — because it supported safe abortion.

1:08 p.m.

Go to Disney World Now, Before You Have Kids

It’s perfect, unexpected Zen.

1:07 p.m.

Will You Watch Bachelor in Paradise This Season?

A panel of Vulture and Cut watchers discuss.

12:56 p.m.

11 Kinds of Arguments Insisting That Coconut Oil Isn’t Terrible for You

Clearly, there’s a conspiracy afoot.

12:30 p.m.

Polaroids, Models, and ’90s Nostalgia at the Calvin Klein Obsession Party

An exclusive portfolio by photographer Margaret Zhang.

12:14 p.m.

This Week Is a Reminder: It’s the Long Game That Counts

Change is slow. That’s why we have to keep working.

11:53 a.m.

The Trailer for Jessica Williams’s Netflix Movie Is Here, and It Looks Amazing

It premieres on the streaming service on July 28.

11:52 a.m.

Cosby Juror: Constand Wasn’t Sexually Assaulted Because She Was Wearing Crop Top

“Let’s face it: She went up to his house with a bare midriff and incense and bath salts. What the heck?”