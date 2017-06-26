Even Ballerinas Love These New Flats

With a Super 8 camera and his artistic vision in tow, choreographer Benjamin Millepied (of Black Swan fame) teamed up with minimalist accessories brand FEIT to create a short film promoting the label’s first shoe line for women, which includes an update of the classic ballet flat.

For the film’s model, Millepied tapped his muse Janie Taylor, formerly a New York City Ballet principal dancer and now a member of his company, L.A. Dance Project. Taylor’s slow, grounded movements create an ethereal effect in the film, coupled with an acoustic soundtrack written and performed by Millepied’s brother Laurent. “I am, like Tull [Price, FEIT’s founder], a craftsman,” Millepied said of the collaboration. “I design dances, he designs shoes … Tull’s shoes are alive, they change with time, mold to your foot, adapt to your step.”

Watch Taylor dance through the streets wearing FEIT in the video above. She currently appears in Millepied’s In Silence We Speak at New York’s Joyce Theater.