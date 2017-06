Photo: Getty Images

We know Nicole Kidman as an actress, a producer, an insulter of Giada De Laurentiis. But, as she joked while being honored at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, perhaps we should be calling her something else entirely. “I am changing my name to Nicole KidWOMAN,” she said. “I realized, it’s been wrong. I cannot be Kidman. I’m Kidwoman. Thank you.”

"I'm changing my name to Nicole KidWOMAN" pic.twitter.com/BKPt1trwwC — best of nicole (@bestofkidman) June 7, 2017

No, Nicole … thank you.