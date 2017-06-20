Happy Dayz 🌼💚 A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Last month, actor Leonardo DiCaprio and blonde model in her 20s Nina Agdal ended their relationship of a year. While DiCaprio has been off including Orlando Bloom’s dog in various Pussy Posse outings, Agdal has apparently replaced DiCaprio with a puppy of her own.

Per “Page Six,” while in Montauk, Agdal was seen with “a puppy named Daisy she was carrying around and introducing to people.”

It’s an unequivocally cute dog — and, among all the other benefits of having a dog, you know you’ll never have to worry about her wearing a newsboy cap.