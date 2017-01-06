No, Venus Williams Did Not Reveal The Sex of Serena’s Baby

Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

During the French Open, many thought that Venus Williams may have revealed that her sister was having a baby girl. In an interview with Eurosport, she used ‘she’ pronouns in reference to the baby and said “she’s going to call me favorite aunt.”

#Wayment did Venus just confirm Serena is having a girl?! 🎀 via @eurosport A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 31, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Naturally the fanbase exploded with the possibility of a third Williams tennis legend, but Serena posted (what else?) an Instagram of a notes app screenshot to debunk the rumor.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 1, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

So there you have it — Some friendly sisterly persuasion tactics. Well played, Serena, well played.