Oliver Stone Slams ‘Beautiful Specimen’ Megyn Kelly’s Putin Interview

Director Oliver Stone doesn’t seem to be pleased that Megyn Kelly’s recent interview with Vladimir Putin aired before his upcoming documentary series on the Russian president debuts on Monday. Speaking with the New York Post about his series (aptly called The Putin Interviews), Stone went out of his way to insult Kelly’s interview, and to comment on her “beautiful” appearance.

The Post’s Michael Kaplan asked Stone why he thought Putin agreed to speak with Kelly, to which the director replied, “Megyn’s prettier [than I am].” He then claimed that Kelly wasn’t as prepared for the interview as he was, though Deadline called Stone’s documentary series “rambling and fairly fawning.”

“I can see why she did it,” Stone told the Post. “She is a beautiful specimen, but was not prepared the way I was. She did not know about digital footprints. She was not prepared. I didn’t have legs or a dress like Megyn. There was no nuance with Megyn. It was the American network approach to news: soundbite, flash, good-looking people.”

“Page Six” pointed out that Variety accused Stone of approaching his Putin interviews “with a slight buffoonery that may just be for show.”