The Latest on the Cut

1:34 p.m.

Electric-Blue Lace Over-the-Knee Boots

1:28 p.m.

All of the Celebrity Diets We’ve Tried (and a Few We Haven’t)

Reviewing the eating habits of the rich and famous — from Beyoncé to Jackie Kennedy.

1:01 p.m.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver on Weight Lifting Over Cardio

“I’ve gotten to the point where I can squat my own body weight.”

12:12 p.m.

Kiefer Sutherland: The Canadian Country-Singing TV President Americans Crave

His ardent Beliefers can’t get enough.

12:00 p.m.

The Best-Smelling Lotion in the World Is a Moisturizer for Your Butt

Butt cream that won’t make you smell like a butt.

11:40 a.m.

Female Engineer Who Sued Tesla for ‘Pervasive Harassment’ Has Been Fired

Her attorney claims the firing was an act of retaliation.

11:21 a.m.

Here’s a Song to Remind You of a Suburban Childhood You Didn’t Actually Have

Add Big Thief’s “Mythological Beauty” to your summer playlist.

11:12 a.m.

The Bathing Suit of the Summer Is the Modest Thong

And it’ll give you a permanent wedgie.

11:00 a.m.

How a Fashion Designer Created an Urban Oasis in the South Bronx

Jérôme LaMaar, owner of the gallery-boutique 9J, recently unveiled its stunning outdoor lounge designed by AphroChic.

10:54 a.m.

Jennifer Garner Turns on Her Favorite Tabloid

What’s going to happen now?

10:49 a.m.

Gynecologist Warns Not to Put Ground-Up Wasps’ Nests in Your Vagina

Duly noted.

10:49 a.m.

Chinese Factory That Makes Ivanka’s Shoes Is Seeking Out Even Cheaper Labor

Chinese workers are becoming demanding, so the factory is opening outposts in Ethiopia.

10:31 a.m.

Here’s Where to Buy Stylish Work Clothes for Curvy Women

MM. LaFleur extended their sizing to fit women who wear 14W to 22W.

10:00 a.m.

The Mom Who Didn’t Want to Try IVF Again

In this week’s How I Got This Baby, a woman whose foster kids made her yearn for a child.

9:56 a.m.

Canadian Nonprofit Asks Teens to Send Pictures of Mole Rats Instead of Nudes

It’s part of a campaign to fight “sextortion.”

9:54 a.m.

16-Year-Old Girl Accused of Murdering Uber Driver With Machete

She is being charged with first-degree murder.

9:22 a.m.

Your Period-Tracker App Might Be Messing With Your Head

When all you have is a tracker, everything looks like a symptom.

9:02 a.m.

No, Venus Williams Did Not Reveal The Sex of Serena’s Baby

Intel via Serena’s notes app.

8:13 a.m.

Editor’s Letter June 2017: That’s a Bop

Shirley Manson headlines a month of music on the Cut.

7:33 a.m.

Chloë Grace Moretz ‘Appalled and Angry’ Over Her Movie’s Body-Shaming Ad

The controversial ad for Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs was quickly pulled.