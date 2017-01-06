Hot off the heels of Balenciaga’s now ubiquitous “pantashoes,” a spandex-legging/stiletto-boot combo, comes the brand’s latest footwear: a hosiery and heel hybrid with a toe so pointy it’s earned the moniker “the Knife.” The newest iteration is a skintight style in tarty, vibrant lace. In electric blue (or emerald green, if you prefer), the over-the-knee boots feature a spiky 100-millimeter heel and the ultimate spiked toe. The lace serves as a fetishistic veil, an overlay on the curve-hitting silhouette crafted to be pulled on and off. Hitting mid-thigh, these are not for the faint, but to tone down the dramatic silhouette we like the brand’s suggestion of pairing them with a more structured masculine overcoat or a breezy floral dress.
Kinky But Cool Electric-Blue Boots
