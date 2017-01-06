The Latest on the Cut

5:30 p.m.

Tim Walker Shot This Romantic New Ad Campaign for Alberta Ferretti

Carine Roitfeld styled a fashion shoot inspired by Venice.

5:22 p.m.

In Florida, You Can Now Get a Birth Certificate for a Miscarriage

A new bill even lets parents name the dead fetus.

5:05 p.m.

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Once Went on a Cleanse for 7 (Seven) Weeks

Of course she did.

4:40 p.m.

Noose Found on Floor of Segregation Exhibit at African American History Museum

This is the second noose in the past week that’s been found on Smithsonian grounds.

4:30 p.m.

Steve Madden Brought Back the Platform With a Pizza Party

To celebrate a new partnership with Caroline Vreeland.

4:17 p.m.

Here, Have This Extremely Heartwarming Story About a Paralyzed Kitten

Do yourself a favor and follow Kitten Lady today.

3:43 p.m.

How to Wear the Blue-Striped Shirt That’s Everywhere You Go

From J.Crew to Self Portrait.

3:16 p.m.

Sarah Silverman Slid Into Ivanka Trump’s DMs to Tell Her to Stand Up for Women

Surprise: It didn’t work.

3:16 p.m.

Marla Maples Would Like You to Know She Just Took a 24-Hour ‘Spiritual Holiday’

Sounds nice.

1:34 p.m.

Electric-Blue Lace Over-the-Knee Boots

Straight to the point.

1:28 p.m.

All of the Celebrity Diets We’ve Tried (and a Few We Haven’t)

Reviewing the eating habits of the rich and famous — from Beyoncé to Jackie Kennedy.

1:01 p.m.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver on Weight Lifting Over Cardio

“I’ve gotten to the point where I can squat my own body weight.”

12:12 p.m.

Kiefer Sutherland: The Canadian Country-Singing TV President Americans Crave

His ardent Beliefers can’t get enough.

12:00 p.m.

The Best-Smelling Lotion in the World Is a Moisturizer for Your Butt

Butt cream that won’t make you smell like a butt.

11:40 a.m.

Female Engineer Who Sued Tesla for ‘Pervasive Harassment’ Has Been Fired

Her attorney claims the firing was an act of retaliation.

11:21 a.m.

Here’s a Song to Remind You of a Suburban Childhood You Didn’t Actually Have

Add Big Thief’s “Mythological Beauty” to your summer playlist.

11:12 a.m.

The Bathing Suit of the Summer Is the Modest Thong

And it’ll give you a permanent wedgie.

11:00 a.m.

How a Fashion Designer Created an Urban Oasis in the South Bronx

Jérôme LaMaar, owner of the gallery-boutique 9J, recently unveiled its stunning outdoor lounge designed by AphroChic.

10:54 a.m.

Jennifer Garner Turns on Her Favorite Tabloid

What’s going to happen now?

10:49 a.m.

Gynecologist Warns Not to Put Ground-Up Wasps’ Nests in Your Vagina

Duly noted.