A Patterned Skirt Is Your Secret Weapon for Getting Dressed in the Summer

Photo: Nabile Quenum

Figuring out what to wear to work shouldn’t be a bore. To make your weekdays easier, welcome to Business Casual. Every Wednesday, we’ll highlight the best office-appropriate clothes, whether it’s for the job you have or the one you want.

Summer at the office is a tricky time. Everyone’s feeling relaxed and the weather’s so hot that most places let their dress codes slide a bit. Those work-appropriate clothes in sober shades of gray, black, and navy suddenly seem too stuffy when the sun is shining brightly. That’s where a fun, patterned skirt comes in — a full, calf-skimming one is stylish and professional but feels appropriately festive this time of year. Plus, since they’re so eye-catching you don’t have to do much styling. Tuck in a button down or add a sleeveless top plus some heels or sandals and you’re ready to face the day. The best part? Almost all our favorites are on major sale right now. Scroll ahead to check them out.

Superfine accordion pleats make this skirt look extra expensive. Try it with a pale pink blouse for especially light and summery outfit. Buy Farrow Val Pleated Skirt $72, Need Supply

Don’t let the fact that it’s styled with a crop top deter you from wearing this polka-dotted skirt to the office. Swap with a white button-down and you’re good to go. Buy & Other Stories Blue Dot Print Skirt $85, & Other Stories

Most people make a beeline for Self-Portrait’s lacy dresses so sleeper hits like this pretty red skirt wind up on discount with plenty of sizing available.

Original Price: $340 Buy Self-Portrait Pleated Flower Spell Midi Skirt Sale Price: $119 (65 percent off) , Bergdorf Goodman

This wrap skirt features askew banker-esque stripes and feels at place at both creative and more conservative environments. Plus, it’s 70 percent off.

Original Price: $715 Buy Sacai Pleated Striped Twill Wrap Skirt Sale Price: $215 (70 percent off) , Net-a-Porter

Not into loud colors but want some patterned fun in your wardrobe? Try this black-and-white number instead.

Original Price: $268 Buy Diane von Furstenberg Nolita Skirt Sale Price: $134 (50 percent off) , MATCHESFASHION

Photo: Tsui, Diana For the woman who isn’t into florals, these stripes are just as striking, especially against a white background.

Original Price: $495 Buy Elizabeth and James Watson Striped Skirt Sale Price: $247 (50 percent off) , Neiman Marcus

We loved the white version of this Tibi print when it came on a dress and now the black colorway is on sale.

Original Price: $495 Buy Tibi Gypsy Printed Silk Asymmetric Midi Skirt Sale Price: $173 (65 percent off) , Neiman Marcus

Here’s one skirt you can wear well into fall thanks to its muted tones.

Original Price: $595 Buy M Missoni Space-Dyed Lurex Pleated Skirt Sale Price: $208 (65 percent off) , Bergdorf Goodman

If you want a little more action in your skirts, this one has a slit that reaches mid-thigh and is better suited for very creative environments.

Original Price: $375 Buy Veronica Beard Madison Flared Midi Skirt Sale Price: $188 (50 percent off) , Veronica Beard

You can also buy the matching top if you want an outfit that could pull double duty for work and fancy weekend dinners.

Original Price: $330 Buy Delfi Collective Lux Skirt Sale Price: $186 (44 percent off) , Need Supply

The asymmetric ruffle cascading down the side was made for walking around outside on your lunch break. Buy Zara Striped Skirt With Frill $70, Zara

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.