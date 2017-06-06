Man Found With 11 Young Girls in Home Convicted of All Sex Abuse Counts

Last June, then-51-year-old Lee Kaplan was arrested for sexual assault after it was discovered that he fathered two children with an underage girl who was “gifted” to him by her ex-Amish parents. Shortly afterwards, police found that the situation was even more harrowing: the Pennsylvania man was also living with eight of the girl’s young sisters. On Tuesday, Kaplan was found guilty of all the sex abuse counts he faced, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The children are the daughters of Daniel and Savilla Stoltzfus, who had once been aided financially by Kaplan during a difficult situation. The girls – who now range in age from 9 to 19 – were all home-schooled by Kaplan, and he took the six eldest as his “wives.” The girls’ mother was also gifted as a wife by her husband.

Kaplan faces up to 20 to 40 years for several of the 17 charges.