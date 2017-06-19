Backstage in Milan: Cargo Jackets and Leather Pants at Dirk Bikkembergs

Photography duo Gioconda and August headed backstage at Milan Men’s Fashion Week to photograph the backstage scene at the Dirk Bikkembergs show. In keeping with the minimalist Bikkembergs look, models wore utilitarian jersey jackets, head-to-toe leather getups, and pops of kelly green. Inspired by Brutalist architecture, creative director Lee Wood shaped the collection with a rough workwear aesthetic, choosing clean lines and stiff fabrics that eschew prettiness, but rather create a sense of “awkwardness.” Click through for some of the best looks.