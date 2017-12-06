Dissent Was in Style at D.C.’s Pride Parade

View Slideshow Photo: Thomas McCarthy

Last weekend’s annual Capital Pride Parade in Washington, D.C., attracted tens of thousands of LGBTQ supporters toting rainbow flags and anti-Trump paraphernalia. Photographer Thomas McCarthy joined the crowds to capture the scene — he saw “God Hates Trump” signs, “Read My Briefs” tanks, and lots of rainbows.

Though the march took a festive tone, it also became a hotbed of tension. Protesters from the collective No Justice No Pride blocked the parade and caused it to be rerouted — part of an effort to express anger over Capital Pride’s close alignment with D.C. police and corporate sponsors, the group said in a statement.

McCarthy photographed a Trump impersonator wearing short shorts, activists in front of the White House, and rainbows of Gatorade. Click through for the most colorful looks from this year’s parade.