All the Sweater-vests at Fendi’s Milan Show

View Slideshow Photo: Gioconda and August. Collage by Biel Parklee.

Sweater-vests were everywhere backstage at Fendi’s Spring 2018 menswear show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Photographers Gioconda and August captured models wearing ’80s-lifted looks, with leather caps, oversize double F-logo ties, and yellow-tinted glasses that gave traditional corporatewear a stylish twist.

Among Fendi’s inspirations for the collection: a self-portrait of Andy Warhol in drag with a plaid tie, Christian Bale’s suspender-wearing corporate maniac in American Psycho, and Danny Dyer in white short-shorts from The Business. Normcore met Wall Street. See the best looks from the collection in the slideshow ahead.