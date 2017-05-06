All the Best Street Style From Governors Ball

View Slideshow Photo: Sean Williams

Governors Ball attendees gathered on Randall’s Island last weekend wearing (of course) every crop-top combination you can think of – as hoodies and one-shouldered tops with ripped jeans, cowboy boots, and flower crowns. Denim overalls were another popular look.

Despite the light rain on Sunday, many wore colorful sunglasses and bright accessories, or bold beauty looks. Photographer Sean Williams saw futuristic red hair, pink reflective aviators, huge hoop earrings, and chokers.

Click ahead to see more photos from the festival.