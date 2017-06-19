Moncler Models Wore Velvet Coats and Puffer Shorts

View Slideshow Photo: Donald Gjoka. Collage by Biel Parklee

Backstage at the Moncler Gamme Bleu spring 2018 Milan show, models zipped up in velvet, plaid, and metallic puffers. Because everyone needs a light down suit for spring! Photographer Donald Gjoka captured tailored three-piece coat ensembles fit for the alps.

After Vivaldi’s Four Seasons commenced the show of weather-transcending outfits, models kicked mock sand (or snow) down the runway in knee-high socks, flip-flops, and moon boots, stripping their jackets to reveal more summer-appropriate outerwear. Click ahead to see Gjoka’s behind-the-scenes shots.