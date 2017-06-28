Naomie Harris and a New Orleans Jazz Band Star in Miu Miu’s New Campaign

Designer Miuccia Prada turned to photographer Alasdair McLellan for Miu Miu’s new fall/winter 2017 campaign, casting Naomie Harris, Kate Moss, and a renowned New Orleans jazz band that has performed for over 50 years.

McLellan’s scenic shots follow models throughout New Orleans, from a wooden boat in the Mississippi bayou to the historic venue where the Preservation Hall Jazz Band performs. Harris and Moss posed for glamour shots wearing oversized faux-fur coats, crystal headpieces, and feathered dresses from the collection. Other models danced with the band, including Adwoa Aboah, Kesewa Aboah, Jean Campbell, Eliza Cummings, Jasmine Daniels, Rose Daniels, Lily Nova, and Missy Rayder.

The campaign launches in August. See McLellan’s collaged spreads for a preview in the slideshow ahead.