See the Coolest Models From Snoop Dogg’s First Outrageous Fashion Show

Blunts were lit at Snoop Dogg’s first-ever fashion show held this weekend in Los Angeles. Models casually strolled in between muscle cars, some doing the “puff puff pass,” for Snoop’s collaboration with L.A. streetwear brand Joyrich. Snoop, his 20-year-old son, Cordell Broadus, and Joyrich designer Tim Hirota were the masterminds behind the collection, which was an homage to the original Dogg. Models wore bandana-print bikinis, varsity jackets, and furry velour sweat suits all emblazoned with the number 93, the year that Snoop’s Doggystyle album was released. Click to see the diverse model cast from the show, featuring a nice collection of freckles and braids, and showing off socks with shower slides and abs with track pants.