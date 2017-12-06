The Latest on the Cut

3 mins ago

Tory Burch Is Making New Versions of Her Greatest Hits for Bergdorf Goodman

Tunics galore.

8 mins ago

See the Best Street Style From London Fashion Week Men’s

Parachute pants, tinted glasses, fanny packs.

25 mins ago

Julia Stiles Is Expecting Her First Child

The actress is having a baby with her fiancé, Preston J. Cooke.

26 mins ago

See the Coolest Models From Snoop Dogg’s First Outrageous Fashion Show

Dropping it like it’s hot.

4:57 p.m.

Even Kardashians Are Told to Freeze Their Eggs

This week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians recap.

4:57 p.m.

More People Are Suffering From Weight-Related Health Problems Than Ever Before

A new study found obesity is on the rise worldwide.

4:37 p.m.

Dissent Was in Style at D.C.’s Pride Parade

Photographer Thomas McCarthy captured protesters, Trump impersonators, and lots of rainbows.

4:32 p.m.

How to Buy Urban Decay’s New Insanely Flattering Naked Eye Shadows

Including swatches and reviews.

4:09 p.m.

Report: Bachelor in Paradise Star Says She Did Not Consent to Sexual Encounter

Reports of “misconduct” on the Bachelor in Paradise set are getting more disturbing.

4:08 p.m.

Cool Sunglasses Don’t Have to Cost More Than $50

Get your selfie game strong.

3:26 p.m.

You Can Buy a Chic One-Piece Swimsuit for Under $100

From a slinky red Baywatch maillot to a simple black bandeau, there are plenty of options.

3:06 p.m.

Trump Cabinet Meeting Morphs Into Compliment Competition

Reince Priebus called his job a “blessing,” while Pence with “greatest privilege of my life.”

2:13 p.m.

Turns Out Margot Robbie Loves Wearing Jumpsuits on the Red Carpet

Us too.

2:06 p.m.

A Guy at GQ Is Reportedly Asking People to Call Him Daddy, at Work

What a time!

2:04 p.m.

Singer Jorja Smith Totally Owns Drake on This Track

“Get It Together” belongs to her.

1:54 p.m.

What Kind of ‘Misconduct’ Happened on the Bachelor in Paradise Set?

People reports there may have been a nonconsensual sexual encounter.

1:21 p.m.

See Powerful Photos of Teen Girls Arrested During Anti-Putin Protests

Several were arrested on Monday.

1:04 p.m.

Hmmm, Melania’s Dad Sure Looks Familiar

Now, where have we seen this before?

12:55 p.m.

Julianne Moore Confirms ‘Sushi Face’ Is Real

She explains what it is.

12:32 p.m.

Even Melania Trump Can’t Resist the Siren Song of Ugly Pants

But she styled them all wrong.