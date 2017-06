Photo: Anabel Navarro Llorens. Collage by Biel Parklee

Designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo brought his southern-Spain-meets-London-street-style aesthetic to Paris Men’s Fashion Week yesterday, presenting ultrafeminine designs in silk, sheer, and lace fabrics. Palomo Spain models walked the runway in lilac and fiery reds.

Photographer Anabel Navarro Llorens captured all the asymmetrical dresses, sheer blouses, and chiffon ruffles backstage. Click ahead for a behind-the-scenes look.