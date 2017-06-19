In Milan, Prada Looked to Marvel Superheroes

With all the hype surrounding Wonder Woman, it was the perfect time for Prada to roll out its spring 2018 men’s collection at Milan Fashion Week, which — with the help of graphic artists James Jean and Ollie Schrauwen — gave a large nod to Marvel superheroes. Button-downs, zip-up jackets, and leather bags all featured Marvel-style graphic designs, but tailored blazers and sporty windbreakers kept the motif from hinging on costume.
Go backstage at Prada with photographers Giocanda and August in the slideshow ahead.