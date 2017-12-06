See All the 2017 Tonys Red-Carpet Looks

View Slideshow Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Bette Midler and Ben Platt won the top honors at last night’s 71st annual Tony Awards, joining Broadway stars and celebrities to recognize the industry’s finest at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. On the red carpet, plenty of guests wore the standard black gowns and tuxedos — including Cynthia Erivo in sparkling CG, Alek Wek in a column dress with embellished Oscar de la Renta boots, and Uma Thurman.

A few stood out in sheer, like Sara Bareilles’s floral gown by Naeem Khan, or Candice Swanepoel in Prabal Gurung. Others wore pops of color, like Olivia Wilde and Allison Janney in red, Hamish Bowles in a bubblegum-pink suit, and Laura Linney in bright yellow. Click ahead to see Carolyn Murphy, Chrissy Teigen, Jenna Lyons, Scarlett Johansson, and more of the best looks from the night.