See the Best Street Style From London Fashion Week Men’s

View Slideshow Photo: Nabile Quenum

On the streets surrounding London Fashion Week Men’s this season, many showgoers nodded to decades past. There were ‘80s-esque boxy silhouettes (the parachute pant remains de rigueur), plus groovy ‘70s patterns, yellow-tinted glasses, and ‘90s-style cross-body fanny packs.

Men wore plenty of striped tees and sweaters, beanies, and white button-downs. A Balenciaga shirt with a Bernie Sanders–inspired logo demonstrated the lasting appeal of normcore. Click ahead to see some of the best street style from London Men’s.