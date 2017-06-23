See the Best Street Style From Paris Men’s Fashion Week

View Slideshow Photo: Nabile Quenum. Collage by Biel Parklee.

The Parisian streets during Men’s Fashion Week were filled with people actually wearing those trends that make you go, Who buys that?

Photographer Nabile Quenum captured two cases in point: A Frakta-esque leather bag and detachable jorts. Orange toppers also made a debut — both as a hat and as a dyed pixie cut. Too avant-garde for comfort? Let Kyle MacLachlan in a dapper mid-length coat (in June!) soothe you. Click ahead to see the rest of the best, including a two-toned pink maxi skirt and Bermuda shorts for all occasions.