See Backstage Photos of Kenzo and Thom Browne at Paris Men’s

Photo: Anabel Navarro Llorens. Collage by Biel Parklee.

At Paris Men’s Fashion Week last weekend, photographer Anabel Navarro Llorens captured models backstage at Kenzo and Thom Browne. Kenzo combined men’s and women’s collections on one runway as a two-act play, titled The Red String of Fate, with an entirely Asian model lineup. A group of dancers performed vertical choreography, hanging from sides of the building, while models walked below in colorful graphic prints and ruffled dresses.

Thom Browne took a more understated approach in muted tones, embracing gender-bending styles with a host of skirt suits. The skirts, juxtaposed with his signature sharply tailored jackets, offered a strong case for androgynous style. Click ahead to go behind the scenes of each show.