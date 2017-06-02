Two Makeup Artists Compete to Get Beyoncé’s Look in 7 Minutes

Welcome to the Face Race, the Cut’s new video series that’s turning the traditional makeup tutorial on its head. Each week this summer we’ll tap two makeup artists to compete against each other as they recreate mesmerizing beauty looks plucked from the runway and the red carpet. And to add a dose of drama, these artists will demonstrate their techniques in seven minutes or less.

The first look arrives via Beyoncé. Her glamour is indisputable. Makeup artists Azra Red and Samantha Lau show how you can master the makeup from her video “Mine” in a matter of minutes. Only one of them will nail the look perfectly. Which one will it be? And more importantly, how can you look like Beyoncé? Click the video to find out.

Lead Producers: Kenny Wassus, Madison Mills; Beauty Editor: Ashley Weatherford; Hairstylist: Tamara Laureus.