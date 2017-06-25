Report: DeMario Jackson Isn’t Returning to Paradise — For Now

Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC

As reported earlier this week, DeMario Jackson isn’t expected to be on this season of Bachelor in Paradise. However, a source told BuzzFeed that Jackson “could potentially return for a future season of the series.”

Jackson was accused by fellow contestant Corinne Olympios of sexually assaulting her during an encounter on set. The incident caused Warner Bros. to briefly shut down production to investigate “allegations of misconduct,” but the studio reviewed the videotapes and found no evidence of said misconduct.

Deadline reported this weekend that production is expected to resume in the coming week, although it probably won’t make its previously scheduled August 8 premiere date. Additionally, its source reports that we can “expect the show to address the shut-down on-air in that debut.”

In an official statement Olympios’ lawyer Marty Singer said,

It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor In Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crewmembers on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone. It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros, as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.

BuzzFeed reports, “Olympios’s publicist did not immediately respond when BuzzFeed News asked about her status on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.”