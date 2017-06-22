Why Has the Reverend Al Sharpton Started Thirst-Trapping?

A post shared by Rev. Al Sharpton (@real_sharpton) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:26am PDT

Sometime between advocating for the civil rights of the incarcerated and meeting with the Justice Department about the Eric Garner case, Reverend Al Sharpton discovered the selfie this week. On Father’s Day the Rev unleashed the first of several selfies on Instagram to much of the internet’s amusement. Judging from the smoldering gaze and the slightly protruded defiant stance, we’d say he’s already mastered the delicate art of thirst-trapping. Perhaps he’s been taking lessons from the OG thirst-trapper?

The snap in question has already elicited nearly 8,000 likes and counting, and sparked a new fan Instagram account. After the original selfie, Sharpton also ‘grammed his push-up expertise and a come-hither robe selfie. What exactly has lead to this level of thirst, we can only speculate, but everyone needs to release their quench sooner or later.

