Rihanna and Bella Hadid Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: BFA

Rihanna and Bella Hadid partied on the West Coast this week, joining celebrities and fashion insiders for a busy week of designer events. For Rihanna, that meant checking out the exclusive capsule collection between Madeworn and Jay Z’s fashion label, Roc96. In a Hollywood penthouse designed by Vivienne Westwood, Bella Hadid hosted a Sephora party as the new face of Diorshow mascara.

In New York, Misty Copeland attended a candle-lit American Ballet Theatre dinner at the St. Regis in a tropical-print dress . Elsewhere, Ansel Elgort and his longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan joined Paul Andrew at a dinner celebrating the designer’s Jo Malone London men’s collection. Click ahead to see the best party pics from the week.