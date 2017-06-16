Rihanna and Kate Bosworth Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images; BFA; Courtesy of Catinca Tabacaru Gallery

Celebs came together this week to celebrate all the good things: humor, dogs, and of course, fashion. This week’s Women in Comedy event, hosted by ELLE to honor the magazine’s cover star Kate McKinnon, featured stand-up performances by comedians like Whitney Cummings, Jamie Lee, and Paul W. Downs, who produced and stars in the newly released Rough Night with McKinnon.

At Animal Haven’s 50th anniversary celebration at Capitale, celeb couples Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs and James and Nicky Hilton Rothschild snuggled up to pups — some of which, like Chloe Kardoggian, have Instagram followings that rival their own.

And the GREY by Jason Wu launch dinner hosted a crowd of fashion insiders; Kate Bosworth and Leandra Medine were among the designer’s guests at Clover Grocery. More cool kids headed to the rooftop at PUBLIC for W Magazine and AG’s Launch of Who’s Who, featuring Jasmine Sanders and Chanel Iman, who wore a plunging floral gown, as well as young paris, Tommy Dorfman, and a bespectacled Yael Stone.

Click ahead to see Rihanna, Martha Stewart, Fetty Wap, and more celebs in the best party pics of the week.