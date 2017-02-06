Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

During Game 1 of the NBA finals on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91. More importantly, Rihanna was sitting courtside – and she heckled Warriors player Kevin Durant while he was shooting a free throw.

No matter where she is, Rihanna is always having a better time than the rest of us. That was certainly the case during Game 1, when the Harvard Humanitarian of the Year and noted LeBron James fan strolled into the game a few minutes late and was later seen bowing to (king) James and then dabbing in the crowd. Rihanna also yelled “BRICK” as Durant made a shot, and the player reportedly stared her down afterwards.

Listen: Rihanna yells "BRIIIIIICK!!!" at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice 😂 (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

Kevin Durant obviously doesn't give a damn about Rihanna. Hit that three in front of her and then stared her down. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/m9chcAwgoM — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) June 2, 2017

As it does, social media had a field day with Durant’s reaction, dubbing the pair the newest (and fiercest) rivalry in the NBA.

Kevin Durant's biggest competition is Rihanna chirping in his ear on the sideline... dude keeps deathglaring her — Alex Underwood (@Awoody_25) June 2, 2017

Y'all ain't catch Kevin Durant starring down Rihanna and shaking his head no after he made that 3 lol like you picked the wrong team baby😂 — Glenn Packard (@SwaggyG1524) June 2, 2017

The fact that Kevin Durant keeps staring down Rihanna after every made shot is hilarious 😂😂😂 — The MixxedFit Legend (@YungNosebleed) June 2, 2017

Rihanna after Kevin Durant hit that three pic.twitter.com/Nt7PIszPRS — FaZe ZooMaa (@ZooMaa) June 2, 2017

Rihanna can do no wrong & I love her. Amen — Zolee (@Zoleeofficial) June 2, 2017

Durant been making eye contact with Rihanna the whole damn night 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/rTyF0miOcr — . (@Jerrzz_) June 2, 2017

But even though the team she was rooting for lost, Rihanna didn’t appear deterred after the game, telling people, “It doesn’t matter bitch, the king is still the king.”

For what it’s worth, Durant refused to address Rihanna’s heckling in an interview after the show. When a reporter asked about his interaction with Rihanna after the game, Durant merely rolled his eyes and said, “I don’t even remember that.”