Photo: 2017 Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

On Monday, a wave of anti-government protests swept through multiple cities in Russia, with people gathering in more than 200 cities to protest political corruption and stagnation. According to the New York Times, many of the demonstrators were teenagers who’ve never known a Russia that hasn’t been government by Vladimir Putin.

“I am here for my future,” one 22-year-old protester, who chose to remain anonymous, told the paper. And many on social media have pointed out that the majority of protesters appear to be teenagers, many of them teenage girls.

Several teenage girls arrested in Petersburg just in the last few minutes pic.twitter.com/VBy0h0RkBK — max seddon (@maxseddon) June 12, 2017

These kids ran off singing the Alisa Vox song warning children not to go to protests. Guy on the right is in a duck outfit, I think pic.twitter.com/HfzLuCaj1W — max seddon (@maxseddon) June 12, 2017

These girls must be 14 tops pic.twitter.com/Y4vDicgvte — max seddon (@maxseddon) June 12, 2017

Some excellent meme-inspired protest wear. This girl made her own @navalny T-shirt with weirdo TV host Sergei Druzhko pic.twitter.com/0JSWPmnB0i — max seddon (@maxseddon) June 12, 2017

Girls writing out articles from the Russian constitution pic.twitter.com/4us1bJFtQf — Nataliya Vasilyeva (@NatVasilyevaAP) June 12, 2017

Open Russia's @ponny1 Maria Baronova arrested by OMON in Moscow! pic.twitter.com/99lbKYalxb — Khodorkovsky Center (@mbk_center) June 12, 2017

A lot of very youlout here for Russian opposition protests today pic.twitter.com/jdzFxqyG1i — Andrew Roth (@ARothWP) June 12, 2017

Russian authorities did their best to restrict protests, arresting opposition leader Aleksei Navalny Monday morning and attempting to sideline a Moscow protest to a secondary avenue, rather than the city’s main street. According to the Times, police issued a statement warning that officers would stop “any threat to public order” that day. And the social-media team behind Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the founder of Open Russia, reported that a number of schools had threatened to expel students who attended the protests.

Nevertheless, Navalny told his followers that it was worth risking jail time – one of his mantras has become “they can’t put everyone in prison.”