Here’s Salma Hayek Recounting That Time Trump Hit on Her

Photo: Getty Images

Remember that time Salma Hayek said she turned down Donald Trump for a hot, hot date? And after that, someone planted a crappy story about her in the National Enquirer? Well, Hayek went into more detail on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, and it’s just as gross as you’d imagine. After sidling up to Hayek’s boyfriend and befriending him, he managed to snag Hayek’s number at the same time. Then he called her to talk some serious smack about her boyfriend in an attempt to win her over, because sure, that works.

According to Hayek, Trump’s smooth lines included, “He’s not good enough for you. He’s not important. He’s not big enough for you” and “You have to go out with me.” Hayek was quick to reassure everyone that he didn’t grab her in the you-know-what, or anywhere for that matter, because if he did he’d be missing some teeth. Tell him, girl.