Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers Say ‘Really?!’ to the Julius Caesar Protesters

It wouldn’t be an Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers reunion if it didn’t include them yelling their disbelief at the latest trending news item. Resurrecting their popular “Weekend Update” segment “Really!?! with Seth and Amy,” the two Saturday Night Live alums tore into the protests at Shakespeare in the Park’s production of Julius Caesar, which features the assassination of a Roman emperor who resembled President Trump. The duo argued that the protesters who disrupted the show didn’t even ruin the performance for the other audience members. “All you did was give them an anecdote to tell at their fancy liberal cocktail parties,” Poehler quipped. But the comedians weren’t just flabbergasted by the faulty logic in the theater protests — they also took liberals to task for their protests of Ann Coulter college speeches. “Liberals cannot be hypocrites when it comes to free speech and neither can conservatives — don’t whine about this,” Poehler said before using her own right to free speech to bash Ted Nugent.