DJ’s Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” video, which surprise-dropped last week, was full of more than just enviable makeup looks. If you were too busy staring at Rihanna’s teal Alberta Ferretti dress, you may have missed the first peek at the singer’s latest Manolo Blahnik collaboration.

The So Stoned collection will mark Rihanna’s third and final shoe project with Mr. Manolo. It features four PVC-and-Swarovski-crystal-laden sandals, including two mule styles, “Bajan Princess” and “Spice,” a strappy heel named “Purple Chalice,” and a style called “Poison Ivy” — also known as those gladiator sandals directly from the video.

Starting July 6, the collab will be sold exclusively on the brand’s website and Farfetch, in addition to five select Manolo Blahnik boutiques. Prices will range from $1,265 to $2,325, but compared to her equally decadent Chopard collection, that’s almost a bargain.

Photo: Richard David Green

Bajan Princess, $1,435

Photo: Richard David Green

Poison Ivy, $2,325

Photo: Richard David Green

Purple Chalice, $1,325

Photo: Richard David Green

Spice, $1,265