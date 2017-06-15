The Latest on the Cut

See Model Ashley Graham’s Most Dramatic Red-Carpet Gowns

She makes us want to give bodycon dresses another try.

7 mins ago

Just 10 Photos of Mark Ruffalo Wearing a Henley

The man loves a henley as much as he hates fracking.

16 mins ago

Bill Cosby Jury Unable to Reach Verdict

A motion for a mistrial was denied, and the jury has been ordered to return to deliberations.

21 mins ago

Ansel Elgort’s Boundless Self-Confidence Should Be an Inspiration to Us All

The star of Baby Driver has got it all figured out.

12:05 p.m.

Here Are the 8 Best Bathing Suits for Big Boobs

Sexy suits that are actually supportive.

11:31 a.m.

Listen to Leaked Audio of the Australian Prime Minister Roasting Trump

Malcolm Turnbull did a mocking impression of Trump at what was supposed to be an off-the-record event.

11:27 a.m.

How the Psychological Toll of Isolation Might Be Affecting Bill Cosby Jurors

After 11 days of isolation, anxiety and depression might be taking hold of the Bill Cosby jurors.

11:00 a.m.

Why I Haven’t Talked to My Father in 17 Years

“We celebrate when a victim of domestic violence breaks free from an abusive spouse. Why is it any different with parents?”

10:37 a.m.

25 Famous Women on How to Be Productive

Shonda Rhimes, Joan Didion, Yayoi Kusama, and more on productivity and the benefits of procrastination.

10:29 a.m.

The Handmen’s Tale Shows What Society Under Feminazi Rule Is Really Like

Manfred used to be a senior VP — now he’s a senior VP with some female colleagues.

10:22 a.m.

Why It’s a Big Deal That This Fox Anchor Just Wore Pants on Air

Now that Roger Ailes’s “pantsuit ban” has been lifted, female anchors can wear whatever they want.

10:06 a.m.

Lorde Is the Only Person in New York Who Still Likes the MTA

Lorde, my friend, are we riding the same subway?

9:51 a.m.

The Pussy Posse’s Newest Member Is a Puppy

Orlando Bloom’s puppy has joined the team.

9:48 a.m.

ICE Arrests Teen the Day of His Senior Prom

He’ll also likely miss his graduation as he now faces imminent deportation.

9:47 a.m.

Fashion’s Most Imaginative Brand Just Landed a M.A.C Collection

For a limited time only.

9:42 a.m.

It’s Gemini Season: What You Need to Know

Madame Clairevoyant explains.

8:50 a.m.

DeMario Jackson Denounces Bachelor in Paradise Scandal: ‘Malicious Allegations’

DeMario Jackson allegedly was involved in a nonconsensual sexual encounter while shooting Bachelor in Paradise.

8:00 a.m.

These Brothers Designed Their Home With Goethe, Tolstoy, and Melnikov in Mind

Each room in this Carroll Gardens “dacha” has some very specific historic references.

8:00 a.m.

What Happened When a Female Film Critic Offered to Take Porn Seriously

In the 1970s, Molly Haskell tried to look at a wave of explicit movies as a new avenue for interesting art. They didn’t perform on demand.

Yesterday at 5:29 p.m.

Selena Gomez Has an Incredibly Strong Wig Game in the ‘Bad Liar’ Video

“Call me an amenity.”