See Model Ashley Graham’s Most Dramatic Red-Carpet Gowns

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment W

In a time when fashion houses are still refusing to dress models that aren’t sample-size, Ashley Graham’s rise is revolutionizing the fashion world. When she’s not walking the catwalk at Michael Kors or shooting the cover of Sports Illustrated, she’s creating her inclusive swimwear line, Swimsuits for All, writing her autobiography A New Model, and snuggling between the sheets with Nick Jonas in a DNCE music video. She was named one of Time magazine’s top 100 influential people of 2016 and was dubbed the new “Queen of Beauty” by the model-maker herself, Tyra Banks. Oh, and she also has a true-to-form replica in Barbie form.

On the red carpet, Graham’s style is fittingly bold, embracing her figure with bodycon silhouettes. From a Galia Lahav couture beaded jumpsuit to a simple yet sophisticated knit Christopher Kane frock, to a sheer embellished Naeem Khan gown, her style centers on clean lines and confidence. See all of her red-carpet looks in the slideshow ahead.