See the Best Street Style From Pitti Uomo

View Slideshow Photo: Nabile Quenum. Collage by Biel Parklee.

If you need evidence of the reigning power of Dandy style, look no further than Pitti Uomo. Outside the men’s shows, the street-style scene was filled with sharply tailored blazers in summery fabrics and patterns (think linen and seersucker), with many going all out in three-piece suits and boater hats.

Monochrome dressing was in full force; an apricot ensemble and oh-so-trendy millennial-pink outfit were standouts. Also spotted: a male romper. Click ahead for some of the best street style from Pitti Uomo.