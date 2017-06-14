The Latest on the Cut

29 seconds ago

Selena Gomez Has an Incredibly Strong Wig Game in the ‘Bad Liar’ Video

“Call me an amenity.”

14 mins ago

Harvard’s First Female President Is Stepping Down

She’s leaving the position in June 2018.

4:33 p.m.

This Olympian Says Every Female Track Athlete She Knows Has Had an Abortion

“I literally don’t know another female track and field athlete who hasn’t had an abortion.”

4:23 p.m.

Reddit’s Co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Crib Sheets, Baby Food, and Dad Jokes

Alexis Ohanian talks to the Cut about preparing for the birth of his child with Serena Williams.

4:08 p.m.

Swimsuit-Buying Tips From Stylish Curve Bloggers

Learn swimwear-buying secrets from the best.

3:41 p.m.

A Patterned Skirt Is Your Secret Weapon for Getting Dressed in the Summer

All you need is a simple tank or button-down and you’re good to go.

3:35 p.m.

Corinne Olympios Speaks Out on Bachelor in Paradise Scandal: ‘I Am a Victim’

This is her first statement on the “allegations of misconduct” that shut down production on the show.

2:42 p.m.

This Beth Ditto Song Was Made for Struttin’

And that’s just what you’ll do.

2:29 p.m.

Jaden Smith’s New Music Video Proves That He Should Be Our Next Batman

Step aside, Ben Affleck.

2:05 p.m.

Rapper Tasha the Amazon Will Turn Your House Party Into a Riot

The Toronto rapper takes no prisoners and takes no naps.

1:59 p.m.

Bill Cosby Yelled Out the Fat Albert Phrase ‘Hey, Hey, Hey’ As He Left Court

What?

1:58 p.m.

DeMario Jackson Hanging Out in L.A. Amid Bachelor in Paradise Scandal

He told the paparazzi, “Love you all, thank you for the support.”

1:30 p.m.

7 Plus-Size Swimsuits for Living Your Best Life This Summer

Including one in bright yellow, some great patterns, and even a bikini.

1:24 p.m.

Here’s Why One Cosby Show Actress Says She’s Standing by Bill Cosby

Keshia Knight Pulliam was adamant that she does not condone sexual assault.

1:18 p.m.

Reality Steve on Bachelor in Paradise’s Future: ‘I Think It’s Done’

The eponymous creator of infamous Bachelor spoiler site Reality Steve says he thinks the show is doomed.

1:16 p.m.

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins Weighs In on Bachelor in Paradise Controversy

“There are situations that happen that they need to get something out of, but it’s never a forced situation.”

1:14 p.m.

How Sex Is Orchestrated on Reality Shows Like Bachelor in Paradise

A Reality-TV producer explains.

12:47 p.m.

Teens Survive 3 Days of Being Lost in an Actual Maze of Bones

The teens were rescued from the Paris Catacombs on Wednesday morning.

12:29 p.m.

Wonder Woman Screening Gift Bags Include Diet Pills and Cleaning Supplies

Attendees were not pleased.

12:24 p.m.

Estée Lauder’s ‘Edit’ Is Coming to an End

“It” girls Kendall Jenner and Irene Kim couldn’t save it.