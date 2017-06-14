The Latest on the Cut

5:29 p.m.

Selena Gomez Has an Incredibly Strong Wig Game in the ‘Bad Liar’ Video

“Call me an amenity.”

5:15 p.m.

Harvard’s First Female President Is Stepping Down

She’s leaving the position in June 2018.

4:33 p.m.

This Olympian Says Every Female Track Athlete She Knows Has Had an Abortion

“I literally don’t know another female track and field athlete who hasn’t had an abortion.”

4:23 p.m.

Reddit’s Co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Crib Sheets, Baby Food, and Dad Jokes

Alexis Ohanian talks to the Cut about preparing for the birth of his child with Serena Williams.

4:08 p.m.

Swimsuit-Buying Tips From Stylish Curve Bloggers

Learn swimwear-buying secrets from the best.

3:41 p.m.

A Patterned Skirt Is Your Secret Weapon for Getting Dressed in the Summer

All you need is a simple tank or button-down and you’re good to go.

3:35 p.m.

Corinne Olympios Speaks Out on Bachelor in Paradise Scandal: ‘I Am a Victim’

This is her first statement on the “allegations of misconduct” that shut down production on the show.

2:42 p.m.

This Beth Ditto Song Was Made for Struttin’

And that’s just what you’ll do.

2:29 p.m.

Jaden Smith’s New Music Video Proves That He Should Be Our Next Batman

Step aside, Ben Affleck.

2:05 p.m.

Rapper Tasha the Amazon Will Turn Your House Party Into a Riot

The Toronto rapper takes no prisoners and takes no naps.

1:59 p.m.

Bill Cosby Yelled Out the Fat Albert Phrase ‘Hey, Hey, Hey’ As He Left Court

What?

1:58 p.m.

DeMario Jackson Hanging Out in L.A. Amid Bachelor in Paradise Scandal

He told the paparazzi, “Love you all, thank you for the support.”

1:30 p.m.

7 Plus-Size Swimsuits for Living Your Best Life This Summer

Including one in bright yellow, some great patterns, and even a bikini.

1:24 p.m.

Here’s Why One Cosby Show Actress Says She’s Standing by Bill Cosby

Keshia Knight Pulliam was adamant that she does not condone sexual assault.

1:18 p.m.

Reality Steve on Bachelor in Paradise’s Future: ‘I Think It’s Done’

The eponymous creator of infamous Bachelor spoiler site Reality Steve says he thinks the show is doomed.

1:16 p.m.

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins Weighs In on Bachelor in Paradise Controversy

“There are situations that happen that they need to get something out of, but it’s never a forced situation.”

1:14 p.m.

How Sex Is Orchestrated on Reality Shows Like Bachelor in Paradise

A Reality-TV producer explains.

12:47 p.m.

Teens Survive 3 Days of Being Lost in an Actual Maze of Bones

The teens were rescued from the Paris Catacombs on Wednesday morning.

12:29 p.m.

Wonder Woman Screening Gift Bags Include Diet Pills and Cleaning Supplies

Attendees were not pleased.

12:24 p.m.

Estée Lauder’s ‘Edit’ Is Coming to an End

“It” girls Kendall Jenner and Irene Kim couldn’t save it.