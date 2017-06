Refreshing @rethinkwater for a hot Saturday ride. #allnaturalappleflavoredwater #recyclablecarton #rethinkwater. For kids, grown ups and even horses 🍏💦🐴 #notanad #justafan A post shared by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

In a photo posted to her Instagram, actress and hobby equestrian Selma Blair is seen atop her horse, attempting to get him to drink out of a tiny box of bougie water with an equally tiny straw. It raises many questions, first and foremost: Can a horse even drink from a straw?

It also proves, once and for all, that you can lead a horse to a box of water with a straw, but you can’t make him drink.