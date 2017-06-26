What a Weekend in Bermuda Looks Like to a Local

Photo: Shiona Turini

During the America’s Cup finals this weekend in Bermuda, the Cut got an inside look from Bermuda-born Shiona Turini. The stylist and creative consultant — whose résumé includes Yves Saint Laurent, W magazine, and Teen Vogue — showed us where the locals hang out, what they drink, and what she wears when she goes home.

Shiona has become the fashion world’s bridge to Bermuda. In addition to consulting regularly with Bermuda Tourism Authority, she often acts as an expert for local editorial and travel content. Merging her love for country and fashion, she recently brought Bergdorf to the island. She also sponsors a mentorship program for Bermudian designers in which she connects them with editors from New York City.

Scroll on to see Bermuda through her fashion-trained eyes.

Spending the weekend with @shionat in #bermuda. 🔶🔺🔵 "Gombey's are an iconic symbol of Bermuda. Some of my fondest memories include chasing the Gombeys through the streets and dancing to the drums. Traditions have been passed down orally from one generation to the next within families and I never feel prouder to be Bermudian than when I hear the #Gombey's." A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT