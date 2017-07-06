Starting today through June 28, you can finally get your hands on a pair of the incredibly coveted new Dior fall 2017 footwear collection, exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman. Since Dior doesn’t have e-commerce for its shoes in the U.S., this is an opportunity you’ll want to take advantage of sooner rather than later. The fashion house tapped influencers like Singapore style star Yoyo Cao and two-time Grammy winner and producer Melina Matsoukas to model the new collection. Styles range from embroidered slingback pumps to knee-high sneakers, with prices starting at $790. Shop our favorites below, before they’re gone.

