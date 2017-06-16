This Swim Collab is an Instagram Addict’s Dream

Splashing around in a nice and refreshing pool? Fun. Shopping for a new bathing suit? Not so much. To make it painless, the Cut is devoting this week to finding you the perfect swimsuit.

We’re still a few days short of summer’s official start, but the Staud x Solid & Striped collaboration has already won my attention as the season’s best. If you’re late to the party, Staud is the clothing line created in 2015 by former Reformation fashion director Sarah Staudinger, and is the brand of the moment. The recent launch on Net-a-Porter is nearly sold out, and it’s built a formidable hype machine on Instagram. Staud is doubling down on the energy and working with swim brand Solid & Striped on a limited-edition collection.



Launching today, the 1960s-retro-inspired line includes not only swim, but also beach-inspired separates and two cream leather handbags with pieces ranging from $68–$218. Don’t expect florescent or cheesy floral prints from this one: Think tasteful muted neutrals that can be easily mixed and matched. Staud’s usual seductive touches are there, like a creamy white one-piece with a sexy front lace-up detail, or an off-the-shoulder bikini top with a center tie. So while my summer beach “escape” is more overcrowded and cramped Coney Island waters than pristine sands and clear blue seas on Mykonos, when I’m wearing one of these, what’s the difference? Scroll below to see more of our favorites from the collaboration.



