Pile On Lots of Argyle for a Grandpa-Chic Look

What do you associate with the word argyle? Most people would say one of three things: golf, socks, and kindly grandfathers. Well, this Stella McCartney combo should remind you of none of the the above. The sweater-and-cardigan pairing, plucked straight out of her pre-fall collection, goes all-in on sensory overload and piles pattern on top of more pattern. To make it feel even more fresh and youthful, the colors aren’t exactly your country-club-standard bland neutrals. The punched-up pink turtleneck clashes happily with the ketchup-and-mustard cardigan. And if you need an extra hit of coolness, there’s also the little silver O-ring at the neck for a bondage-y finishing touch. As for matching the socks to the rest of your look, why the hell not?
