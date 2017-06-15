8 Fresh Gingham Pieces to Wear All Summer Long

Not every trend trickles down from the runway to your local mall but those that do tend to be everywhere. They wiggle their way into your brain until you start obsessively hunting for the perfect one. Now Trending is our weekly roundup of the thing that’s been haunting you.

Gingham is a trend that everyone knows (and it seems to be in every store come Memorial Day), but it’s still surprisingly hard to pull off without looking like a picnic table. However, in the right colors (say blue or green) and silhouettes (high-waisted pants or flowy shirtdresses), the print can be refreshingly chic. Scroll down to shop some of our favorite fresh takes.

The one thing that sets these pants apart from usual printed pants is that their tapered fit: They’re cut loosely around the thighs so they’re not too tight, and cropped at the ankle for a modern look. Buy Asos Pants $60, Asos

An easy option if you’re looking for something fun to wear on Fourth of July or for a weekend vacation. This runs looser in the bodice, making it a great pick for bigger cup sizes. Buy Glamourous Gingham Romper $60, Amazon

This blouse could be worn a hundred ways, so you’re sure to get your money’s worth. Wear it with jeans and sandals, black slacks and heels for work, or with high-waisted shorts to the beach. Buy Anthropologie Tie-Sleeve Gingham Blouse $108, Anthropologie

This blue-motif dress comes in a flattering asymmetrical linen silhouette and fastens elegantly at the side. Wear it with bright flats to elevate the look. Buy Anthropologie Belted Gingham Dress $158, Anthropologie

For a more modern take, try out gingham in a loose shirtdress that doesn’t feel too proper. This is ideal summer Friday attire. Buy Theory Gingham Shirtdress $222, Neiman Marcus

Paired with jeans and candy-red sunglasses, this halter top will likely be your favorite summer shirt. Buy Rag & Bone Halter Top $245, Net-a-Porter

A maxi dress in gingham print usually looks a bit too folksy, but we like this one from Miguelina. The brown color quiets the loud the print, and steers it toward a more earthy look when paired with a straw bag and sandals. Buy Miguelina Maxi Skirt $430, Net-a-Porter

These wide-leg pants from Sonia Rykiel are pricey but you’re paying for the slightly oversized, sharp cropped fit. The paper-bag waist adds an interesting detail that makes it easy to tuck in a camisole or T-shirt. Buy Sonia Rykiel Pants $840, Net-a-Porter

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.