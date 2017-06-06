12 Surprising Gifts Under $100 to Give This Father’s Day

Photo: Lambert/Getty Images

Father’s Day falls on June 18 this year — a little over a week away and you probably haven’t gotten a present yet. Avoid getting another lame gift that he’ll never use. Instead, might we suggest 12 ideas under $100 that’ll be sure to surprise him? If he’s happiest spending his weekday nights reading in his favorite chair, why not get him a thoughtful book by a Pulitzer Prize–winning author. Or maybe your dad’s the type to grill on the weekends? Then he’ll love a handy five-in-one tool that’ll keep everything he needs nicely organized. Whether it’s a sensible (yet stylish!) electric toothbrush, a handy battery pack, or some delicious beef jerky, there’s a cool gift for every dad. Scroll ahead to see all of our top picks.

If he’s into the outdoors, this insulated bottle is a cheap and practical gift he’ll love. It keeps drinks hot or cold for 24 hours, and the stainless steel won’t rust. Buy Stanley Vacuum Bottle $20, Amazon

Reviews call this Luminaid inflatable latern “the best in class” because of its extra-bright LED light. Plus, it’s waterproof, shatterproof, and has a battery that lasts an average of 50 hours for even the most intense camper. Buy Luminaid Inflatable Lantern $29, Amazon

This five-in-one grill tool comes with a basting brush, spatula, grill fork, corkscrew, and bottle opener. If you’d like to add a special touch you can also get the handle monogrammed. Buy Cathy’s Concepts Monogram 5-in-1 Grill Tool $62, Nordstrom

With seven different flavors, from Chili Lime to Black Cherry Barbecue, this isn’t your gas station’s Slim Jim beef jerky. If he’s really into it, you can also sign him up for a $36 monthly subscription. Buy Krave Jerky Sampler Pack $42, Krave Jerky

These baggage locks will protect your valuables and are TSA-approved. They also won’t get damaged or ruin luggage should security need to open his bags. Buy Tumi Locks $55, Tumi

An electric toothbrush isn’t the most obvious gift idea, but it would be much appreciated. This one is minimal, stylish, and has long-lasting battery that only needs to be charged twice a month. Buy Goby Brush Kit $60, Huckberry

If your dad is a beer fan, get him this handmade ceramic growler and fill it up with a microbrew he’s never tried. The slick design is also functional: The lid fastens tightly (no leakage!) while the thick walls will keep it nice and cold.

Buy Portland Growler Co. Ceramic Growler $69, Amazon

For the tech lover who happens to have a Samsung phone, give him this Samsung Gear virtual-reality headset so he can get lost in games or panoramic photos. Buy Samsung Gear VR Headset $39, Amazon

This hefty cutting board weighs 14 pounds but comes with a helpful hand grip and is officially recommended by America’s Test Kitchen chefs. Buy Teak Haus Cutting Board $85, Amazon

Because who hasn’t been forced to go on airplane mode in an attempt to save battery life? Buy Mophie Wireless Charger iPhone 7 $80, Amaon

Away’s luggage is a hit for a very good reason: It’s incredibly lightweight, stores plenty, and offers a handy USB for emergency phone-charging. Buy Away Luggage $225, Away

From critically acclaimed writer Colson Whitehead, the Pulitzer Prize–winning story follows a slave’s journey to freedom. Buy The Underground Railroad $16, Amazon

