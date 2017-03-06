The Latest on the Cut

45 seconds ago

Taylor Swift and Actor Joe Alwyn Seen in Public Together for the First Time

Are they out of the woods yet?

10:21 a.m.

Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester to Visit Injured Fans

A day ahead of her benefit concert.

10:05 a.m.

You’re Going to Want to Read Lupita Nyong’o’s Wonder Woman Review

“Just amazing.”

8:51 a.m.

Vetements Cancels Upcoming Show, Opts Out of Future Fashion Weeks for Now

Demna Gvasalia is so over fashion week.

Yesterday at 6:01 p.m.

Men Try On Rompers For the First Time

So you don’t have to.

Yesterday at 6:01 p.m.

Kellyanne Conway Wants to Be a Washington Power Hostess

She plans to “dive into social hosting” in her new D.C. mansion.

Yesterday at 5:34 p.m.

Jamie Oliver Dared to Mansplain Herbs in Oprah’s Instagram Comments

This is a no-no.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Kate Moss and David Bowie Loved to Party on This Mediterranean Island

A new photography book will inspire your summer travels.

Yesterday at 5:20 p.m.

Very Chill 12-Year-Old Girl Wins National Spelling Bee

Ananya Vinay is a chill inspiration to us all.

Yesterday at 4:41 p.m.

Why Michelle Phan Left YouTube to Find ‘True Happiness’

Her first YouTube video after going dark in over a year.

Yesterday at 4:10 p.m.

Expensive Bathing Suits: Are They Worth It?

How much should one spend on a piece of Lyrca?

Yesterday at 3:50 p.m.

The 7 Best Pieces to Buy From Tibi’s Spring Sale

Work-friendly clothes up to 50 percent off.

Yesterday at 3:37 p.m.

Sarah Silverman Tells Ex Jimmy Kimmel All About Her New Boyfriend

If only all breakups could be this amicable.

Yesterday at 3:10 p.m.

Martha Stewart’s Worst Date Left Her With the Check

How rude.

Yesterday at 3:07 p.m.

A Summer Goth Dress That All My Friends Want to Borrow

The brand is appropriately called the Vampire’s Wife.

Yesterday at 3:02 p.m.

Here’s a Song to Give Voice to Your Sunday Scaries

Why not add Little Simz’s “Backseat” to your summer playlist?

Yesterday at 2:54 p.m.

What Are We to Make of Megyn Kelly’s Interview Attire?

Her blue velvet dress is getting attention, but Kelly has been using fashion to drum up controversy for a while now.

Yesterday at 2:39 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know to Plan Your Impeachment Party

Much remains unknown, but we’ve got the cocktails figured out.

Yesterday at 2:38 p.m.

Kathy Griffin Calls Trump-Beheading-Photo Fallout Sexist

“He picked me, don’t you get it? I’m the easiest target: D-list comedian Kathy Griffin.”

Yesterday at 2:20 p.m.

Rihanna and Bella Hadid Partied This Week

Plus: Misty Copeland, A$AP Rocky, Hailee Steinfeld.