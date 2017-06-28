Photo: Courtesy of Twitter/SenTedCruz

Ted Cruz has been busy since he lost the presidential election to Donald Trump — he’s brushed up on his pop-culture references, competed in a melted-cheese contest, and handicapped the Senate’s health-care bill. And according to a photo he posted to Twitter today, he’s also made remarkable progress on a clone of himself.

Great to host Tom Ricketts. Congrats on the World Series. (Should have been the @Astros!) pic.twitter.com/M5FTY59MeJ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 28, 2017

Cruz claimed the other guy in the photo is Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts (who, incidentally, was once approached by a fan and asked for Cruz’s autograph). But we’re not buying it.

For some reason, ppl keep insulting Tom by saying he looks like me. Poor guy.



For @SInow, here's photo evidence! https://t.co/FvLMA2uQnb pic.twitter.com/kF1wgt8Im7 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 28, 2017

This is actually the second Cruz doppelgänger to go viral – who could forget the woman who looks like his twin sister?